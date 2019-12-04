Donations roll in for HCPD’s Toys for Tots collection this holiday season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – From bikes to dinosaurs, and even a unicorn… the community has answered Horry County Police Department’s call for toys so kids can have a happy holiday.
On Tuesday, HCPD precincts across the county started accepting donations of new and unwrapped toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.
Within hours of the announcements, a Secret Santa dropped off a large amount of toys for the collection.
“We had one person come in with a large number of toys yesterday, including multiple bikes and other assorted items,” said HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov. “We’re glad to know that those will all be going back out to children in our community. Following that, we had a few more people come in, and ultimately there’s a large pile of toys now.”
But the collection is still going on, and HCPD said anyone who is interested in donating can simply drop by one of the 34 locations set up throughout the county.
“Essentially if you see a county building or Horry County government, whether it’s the police department, fire department or anything else in between, you can go there and donate toys. Just say you’ve come for Toys for Tots and we’ll be happy to accept whatever you have,” Moskov said.
Here are the addresses for each of the Horry County Police Department precincts:
- NORTH PRECINCT: 109 Hwy 57 North Little River, S.C. 29566
- SOUTH PRECINCT: 9630 Scipio Lane, Suite G Myrtle Beach S.C. 29588
- CENTRAL PRECINCT: 2560 Main Street, Suite 7 Conway, S.C. 29526
- WEST PRECINCT: 5527 Hwy 9 Green Sea, S.C. 29545
