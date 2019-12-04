Deputies arrest second juvenile suspect connected to drive-by shooting in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a drive-by shooting in the Pawleys Island area.
On Nov. 26, deputies said shots were fired into a home on Dunning Road. No one was hurt in the shooting.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle involved turned himself in on Wednesday. His name is not being released since he is a juvenile. He is charged with accessory to a felony.
Deputies have already arrested a juvenile male and charged him with four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Jared Collister, 20, was also arrested and charged with felony obstruction of justice.
Investigators determined that the drive-by shooting was isolated and that the home was targeted.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.