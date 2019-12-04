Deal Diva: Grand Strand discount store offers brand-name toys at discounted prices

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A great toy selection, but the best part is the price.
Aisles and aisles of select toys marked down as much as 75% off the retail price are found at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Surfside Beach off U.S. 17 South.
Stephen Smith, district team leader for Ollie’s, said their warehouse is getting trucks daily.
“They’re shipping stuff out to us weekly, the latest and greatest toys, but you have to come early and come often because when it’s gone it’s gone,” Smith said.
From drones to remote control cars, books, and dolls, every item is marked down.
"You name we’ve probably got it here this year, " said Smith.
Customers will not only find toys, but other great gift ideas as well. The discount store sells everything from bed mattresses and clothing to food, housewares, and more.
“We’re buying closeouts from all across the country from retailers that have gone bankrupt, where factories have produced too many," Smith said. "They call Ollie’s, we buy all they have, and we sell them at great prices and people love a bargain.”
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is located at 2100 Oakheart Road in Carolina Forest of Myrtle Beach and 1756 Highway 17 S in Surfside Beach.
