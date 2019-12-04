Darlington County deputies investigate multiple thefts at body shop

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies are searching for a person who may be involved in multiple thefts at a body shop.
Authorities said they’ve been investigating the thefts at Hutson Body Shop on Patrick Highway over the last few months.
The sheriff’s office has released video surveillance from the business in hopes of identifying one of the suspects involved.
Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or has information on the thefts is asked to call Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigator Chuckie Baxley at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
