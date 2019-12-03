Tuesday’s primary for Georgetown sheriff will decide sole name on official ballot

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - When voters in Georgetown County head to the polls Tuesday, the original plan was to have them select which candidate would wind up on the ballot as the Republican candidate.
County officials now say that the winner of the primary will be the only name to appear on the ballot in February’s special election.
Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach said voters will choose between Interim Sheriff Carter Weaver and Darryel Carr, both of whom are running as Republicans.
The winner of that race will not have a Democrat challenger on the ballot. That’s because the Democrat who filed to run for office was eliminated for failing to fill out legally-required paperwork to make the general election ballot, county election officials said Monday.
Broach said that does not necessarily mean Tuesday’s primary will automatically decide who will be the next sheriff. A write-in candidate, she said, could still emerge between now and the Feb. 4 election, which will decide who will complete the term of Sheriff Lane Cribb.
Cribb, who served as sheriff since 1992, we re-elected in 2016 but died on Sept. 19 after a brief illness.
The Feb. 4 election will then determine who will complete Cribb’s unexpired term, which would have lasted until January 2021.
Polls in Georgetown County will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Broach said all regular polling places, even those in schools, will be open for Tuesday’s primary.
County officials are working with the school district to make sure classes will not be interrupted, Broach said.
