Trial underway for man accused of injuring five in 2016 Pure Ultra Club shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Testimony is underway in the trial of the man accused of injuring five people in a 2016 shooting at the Pure Ultra Club in downtown Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, opening statements took place Monday in the trial of Cleavon Oneal Dantzler. It continues Tuesday, as the state presents witnesses and evidence.
The case was originally set for trial in October, but was delayed following a request from the defense after new information came to their attention.
Dantzler is accused of opening fire in the early-morning hours of Nov. 5, 2016. Of the five victims, police said four were bystanders.
In the wake of the Pure Ultra Club shooting, its business license was revoked and the Myrtle Beach City Council required all bars and clubs in the area, formerly known as the Superblock, to close at 2 a.m.
That downtown area is currently being revamped as an arts and innovation district.
