Police: Kentucky woman deliberately dumped hot chocolate on infant’s head

WINCHESTER, Ky. (KOLD News 13) - A Kentucky woman is facing an abuse charge after allegedly deliberately dumping hot chocolate on her 10-month-old foster child’s head.
According to WKYT, Ashley Neal was at a McDonald’s on Saturday, Nov. 30 when the child was injured.
The Winchester Police Department said Neal at first claimed she fell, spilled the drink on the child and could not remember what happened.
According to the WPD, surveillance video shows Neal walking with the child in a baby carrier against her chest.
In the video, Neal can allegedly be seen pouring the 150-degree drink on the baby’s head, taking a few steps and trying to fall before catching herself.
"This day and age, people do all sorts of things for all sorts of reasons, so we don’t know what the underlying reason was and why she wanted to harm the child, but it something we definitely needed to look into," said Winchester Police Captain James Hall.
The child suffered extensive burns to the face.
The WPD said Neal was also caring for two other foster children and two biological children.
The foster kids were removed from Neal’s care while the other children are staying with a family member, according to police.
