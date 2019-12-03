Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera after nine seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that the team has parted ways with Head Coach Ron Rivera after nine seasons, according to a statement released by team owner David Tepper.
The Panthers have struggled at times this year while dealing with a string of key injuries including a season-ending one for franchise quarterback Cam Newton. They currently sit at 5-7 for the 2019 season.
Perry Fewell, previously the team’s secondary coach, has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Fewell, a Gaston County native has also served as a defensive coordinator for the New York Giants and an interim head coach for the Buffalo Bills. He also was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive backs coach. According to the Charlotte Observer, Fewell actually interviewed for the Panthers’ head coaching job in 2011, before Rivera was ultimately hired.
Rivera was named the fourth head coach in Carolina Panthers history in 2011, and earned a 76-63-1 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason mark, including an appearance in the Super Bowl in 2016.
‘I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” Tepper said. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.’
On Nov. 18, Tepper spoke to media and expressed that he has been dissatisfied with the Panthers’ long-term mediocrity. Tepper referenced the team never posting consecutive winning seasons in its 24-plus years, and its plodding, win-one, lose-one tendencies
