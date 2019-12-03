One arrest made in connection to Conway area homicide; search continues for suspected shooter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man after he wouldn’t tell officers where they could find a homicide suspect.
Antonio Alvarado was arrested late Friday night and charged with accessory after the fact to felony or murder.
His arrest came after Horry County police officers were called to a home on Mayfield Drive in reference to a shooting.
According to a police report, officers arrived and saw the victim lying on the floor inside the home. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Charles Hemingway.
The police report showed that Alvarado met officers at the door.
When officers asked Alvarado where the shooter was, Alvarado replied that “he was from the streets and was not telling,” according to the police report.
Alvarado was released from jail on Saturday on a $20,000 bond.
Police are still searching for 26-year-old Aarin Jamal “AJ” Michael who they believe fired the shot that killed Hemingway.
Michael is approximately 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds. He is known to have a tear drop tattoo under his right eye as well as multiple other tattoos on his neck and body.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-5350 or 843-248-1520.
