North Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty in deadly jet ski crash that killed his best friend

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a North Myrtle Beach man to 30 months in prison for his role in a deadly jet ski crash that claimed the life of his best friend.
Michael Shane Rimer, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday to involuntary manslaughter.
Public index records show Rimer was sentenced to five years in prison but that was suspended to 30 months and five years probation. He must also pay court costs.
The collision happened in June 2018 at Red Bluff Landing.
Witnesses at the scene told WMBF News that one jet ski was circling the other, when a boat went by, and one of the men swerved to avoid it.
The two collided and 50-year-old Marty McDaniel died from his injuries. Witnesses said Rimer and McDaniel were best friends.
Rimer was arrested and originally charged with boating under the influence of alcohol resulting in bodily damage or death. That charge was changed to involuntary manslaughter.
