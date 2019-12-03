North Myrtle Beach leaders give final approval for changes at RV park

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach RV resort has been given the green light to expand and improve.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the final reading Monday night for the annexation of nearly 12 acres of land along Old Crane Road into the city for the Bahama Island Planned Development District, according to our news partners at My Horry News.
The move increases the number of RV camper spots at North Myrtle Beach RV Resort and Dry Dock from 107 existing spots to 214 in the new acreage.
The plan shows this would reduce the campsite width from 45 feet to 40 feet. The request also says the property owners would help out with beach parking in the city.
The landowner, Myrtle Beach Power Sports, Inc., can also move forward with plans to add more boat slips, a splash pad, a clubhouse and a dog park.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.