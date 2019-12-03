66-year-old Newberry woman reported missing found safe

Newberry County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman (Source: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 2, 2019 at 8:54 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 9:27 PM

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriffs Office has announced that a 66-year-old woman reported missing has been found safe.

Naomi Mayers was last seen by family members in October.

Officials said she may have been driving a 1984 navy blue Chevrolet Blazer with the tag number 2016MAY. Her vehicle was possibly last seen in Columbia near Main Street.

1984 navy blue Chevrolet Blazer possibly driven by missing woman

Around 9:20 p.m. officials announced that Mayers had been located. She is safe and under appropriate care.

