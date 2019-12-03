New mountain bike, run trail coming to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A new bike and run trail is in the works in Florence.
City leaders, along with the Atomic Mountain Bikers group, are developing plans for the four-mile High Hill Creek Bike and Run Park to be located on Prosperity Way.
“Florence needed additional recreational outlets and there’s a good biking community that needed more opportunities to pursue those interests,” group member Geoff Akins said.
Jerry Dudley, the city’s planning director, said the bike and run trail will feature obstacles with different levels of difficulties, which will allow people to truly enjoy the sport.
“The topography there is about as good as it gets for this area for mountain biking,” Dudley said. “We hope it’s going to be an awesome trail.”
It helps that the trail runs along Interstate 95, which offers not only people in the area a place go, but an attraction for visitors.
“Very easy for folks going up and down I-95 that are avid mountain bikers to stop and check out that facility, as well it will be a great addition to our other activities, such as soccer and the future of baseball and softball in the community,” Dudley said.
The trail will one of the many trails and waterways highlighted in the county’s master trail plan.
County leaders are working with the National Park Service to develop a master plan that’ll highlight the county’s publicly accessible greenways for walking, biking and hiking, as well as blueways for boating, fishing and kayaking.
The goal is to make sure people, both local and visiting can enjoy a greater outdoor experience.
Akins said they’re also planning to create a youth mountain bike program for ages 12 years old and up.
The project’s expected to be completed in the Spring of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.