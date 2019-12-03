More development in store along Palmetto Pointe Boulevard extension

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More construction could soon be in store along Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, this comes just days after the RIDE III extension project opened to traffic.
Residents living along Palmetto Pointe Boulevard have already noticed an uptick in traffic since the highly-anticipated roadway extension officially open, just last week.
When driving down the road, drivers will notice that two roundabouts have several incomplete roads branching out into what is currently undeveloped land, which had some wondering if more plans are in place for the area.
According to Horry County Planning & Zoning Director David Schwerd, the area of land is part of the “Sayebrook Master Plan“ which was developed and approved by Horry County in 2007.
Essentially, the roundabouts will connect future roadways to Highway 17 near the traffic light by the new Socastee Middle School and Sayebrook Parkway by the Target shopping center off SC 544.
Dennis Masino, who’s home backs right up to the new Palmetto Pointe Bouelvard extension, said he knew about the extension project when he bought his home three years ago and figured a development would be coming once he saw the roundabouts.
He said so far the extra traffic has yet to bother him.
”I have seen more cars but it has not become an annoyance,” said Masino.
The developers are local to Horry County and own several plots of land including Ocean Lakes Campground.
The current plan shows more than 1,800 homes would be built in this surrounding area in what would become known as Sayebrook, which includes single and multi-family homes.
While there are plans in place for development, no construction permits have yet been submitted or approved by the county.
WMBF News did reach out to the developer for a timeframe as to if and when construction could start but have not heard back.
