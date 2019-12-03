‘It’s going to be a long night’: Clipped wire leads to power outage for Horry Electric customers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More than 1,600 Horry Electric Co-op customers will be without power for several hours, according to the utility company.
Horry Electric alerted customers that on Tuesday night, that a 60-foot, triple circuit pole on Bay Road was broken when a vehicle clipped the guy wire.
The company said a replacement pole is on the way and crews are setting up to make the repairs.
Crews will have to kill the power to about 1,625 customers in order for them to replace the pole quickly and safely.
The outage is expected to affect Freewood Road to Highway 707.
There is no time estimate for the repair completion, but the company said it could take several hours.
“A regular pole replacement takes a minimum of 4 hours. This is a 60 ft, triple circuit pole,” the company said on its Facebook page.
Horry Electric apologizes for any inconvenience this will cause for its customers.
