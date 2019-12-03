Humane Society pushes for new pet store puppy sale laws in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you plan on bringing home a new puppy anytime soon or perhaps giving one for the holidays as a gift, there are some things you should know before making your purchase.
The South Carolina chapter of the Humane Society of the United States is advocating for laws that would restrict the sale of dogs at pet stores. Animal advocates are concerned about dog breeding in inhumane conditions.
Kelsey Gilmore-Futeral, the state director for the Humane Society of the United States, says they encourage people to consider adoption as a first resort. She says that’s because animals are usually already vetted and are often spayed and neutered.
However, if you are planning to purchase a dog she recommends that you do your research and ask to see where the puppy and its mother were raised.
"That will help with your training and socialization of your puppy, but also knowing that your puppy came from a safe and healthy environment," Gilmore-Futeral said.
She's says the Humane Society has seen an increase in reports nationwide of animals being sold who come from inhumane conditions like puppy mills.
Gilmore-Futeral says in some cases hundreds or sometimes thousand of puppies are being bred and contagious diseases could spread.
"They tend to be born in a box, the parents live on wire crate cages for most of their lives and they lack the socialization that helps them become really good family members," Gilmore Futeral said.
The Humane Society of the U.S. is pushing for humane pet store laws to restrict the sale of puppies at stores but still allow adoptions to take place at the store.
The Humane Society is hosting a "Stop Puppy Mills" workshop. They're hoping more people in the community will advocate for local and state laws to protect animals.
The workshop is open to the public. It’s on Dec. 14 at the Charleston School of Law at from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is $10 and includes lunch. You can register here, but tickets are limited.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.