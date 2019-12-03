House goes up in flames in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are on scene of a house fire Tuesday morning in North Myrtle Beach.
According to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the fire is in the 4200 block of Little River Neck Road.
A person was reported as being trapped in the fire, but officials say all occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived on scene.
The fire was quickly knocked down, the tweet states.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
