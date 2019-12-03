Honor Chairs memorialize fallen Florence law enforcement officers

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A seat will forever be saved for two fallen Florence law enforcement officers.
On Monday, the organization, Saving A Hero’s Place, presented the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department with two Honor Chairs for Investigator Farrah Turner and officer Terrence Carraway.
Turner and Florence police officer Terrence Carraway were killed after Fred Hopkins allegedly opened fire on officers. Authorities went to the home to serve a search warrant on Fred’s son, Seth Hopkins, after he reportedly sexually assaulted a minor in the residence.
Carraway died at the scene while Turner died from her injuries a few weeks later. Five other officers were also injured.
The organization explained that the Honor Chair: Roll Call is one of the few places that shift mates sit together before going on their tours.
“When an Officer makes the ultimate sacrifice, his/her presence is missed. The Honor Chair is placed in the roll call room as a reminder that even though they are not there physically, the Officer will always be with you as you head out to the battles, carrying on the watch,” Saving a Hero’s Place website states.
Turner’s chair will be placed in the Investigative Division at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in Effingham. Carraway’s chair will be on display at the Florence Police Department Investigative Division.
