FIRST ALERT: Could December end up being warmer than normal?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While the temperature swings have seemed more like a roller coaster lately, December could end up being warmer in Myrtle Beach and the Pee Dee.
Here’s the temperature breakdown so far this month:
Myrtle Beach
Dec. 1 - High: 67°
Dec. 2 - High: 56°
Florence
Dec. 1 - High: 67°
Dec. 2 - High: 57°
Our average high for this time of year is right at 61°. Over the next five days, we will have our fair share of temperatures both below and above average in both Myrtle Beach and Florence. While another cold snap is in the forecast for Saturday, a quick rebound is expected with temperatures quickly climbing into the mid-to-upper 60s by next week.
The latest outlook for December from the Climate Prediction Center is hinting at warmer than normal temperatures for the next two weeks. You can see the Day 6-10 outlook above. The warmest temperatures look to be located in the deep south, extending toward Florida.
As we head into Dec. 10 and beyond, the Climate Prediction Center continues to show the potential for warmer than normal temperatures. In fact, the chances are higher than the days before. What does this mean? This simply means that our temperatures will be warmer than the daily average at that time (59-61° depending on your location). How warm? That is something that we just don’t know right now.
Even the monthly outlook suggests a decent chance at warmer than normal temperatures for the entire state of South Carolina. Notice how no one on the map for the lower 48 has a chance for below normal temperatures in the monthly update for December.
So let’s answer some common questions you might have.
Is the cold over?
No. Just because the colder weather is looking less likely does not mean we won’t have cold snaps. Temperatures still look to be warmer than normal ON AVERAGE but some colder days can certainly be mixed in.
What about the rain chances?
The Climate Prediction Center actually releases an outlook regarding the precipitation for the month as well. The latest outlook suggests above normal precipitation through the next two weeks, and normal for the month of December.
Does this mean Christmas will be warm?
We know it’s a common question everyone wants to know but it’s important to remember that this is climate data that we are dealing with. This is simply a trend that we are seeing in the longer range models for the month of December. Any actual forecast will actually come as we get closer to the days and weeks to come. Remember, models love to change as we get closer to the actual forecast.
It’s important to note that this means the average temperature for December will be warmer than the normal average. If you are a warm weather fan, you have to love your chances with this forecast. Sit back and relax. We will keep you covered with the latest details on the First Alert Weather App.
