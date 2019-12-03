FIRST ALERT: Clear skies and colder temperatures continue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a cold start this morning with temperatures in the middle 30s inland. Even along the Grand Strand, those temperatures are colder with readings in the upper 30s. As we head throughout the morning hours, we will remain cool and a jacket or a few extra layers will be needed.
By this afternoon, temperatures will be on the colder side of things. We will only reach the lower 50s today with a few locations extending into the mid 50s. If you have outdoor plans outside today, you will need the extra layer. Northwest winds will keep ushering in the cold air through the afternoon hours.
Warmer weather slowly returns through the end of the week with highs climbing back into the lower 60s by Thursday and Friday afternoon. Another cold front will arrive on Friday, ushering in more cloud cover and an isolated shower. Most of the area will stay dry this week but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Friday.
Temperatures will drop behind the front on Friday night. Afternoon highs on Saturday will reach the upper 40s to around 50° with lows near freezing by Saturday night/Sunday morning.
