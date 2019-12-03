FIRST ALERT: Another cold night ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold temperatures continue through tonight with a slow warming trend through Friday.
Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with temperatures quickly falling after sunset. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will reach the middle to upper 30s inland and upper 30s to near 40 across the Grand Strand.
With sunny skies, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s on Wednesday.
By Thursday, milder weather will start to move in as afternoon temperatures climb to 60.
A weak storm system will brush by the area on Friday and bring a period of mostly cloudy skies and temperatures that climb into the lower 60s. A sprinkle or two will be possible Friday, but no significant rain is expected.
A round of cooler temperatures and blustery weather arrives on Saturday with afternoon temperatures only in the lower 50s.
More changes arrive by Sunday as temperatures quickly climb back into the lower 60s with increasing clouds.
By early next week, temperatures will climb all the way to near 70 with a few showers possible by Monday.
