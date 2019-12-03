Crews rush one person to hospital after SUV flips on roof in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews were called to a crash where it appears an SUV has flipped on its roof.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans confirmed that crews were called to the crash at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Seaboard Street.
WMBF News saw the aftermath of the crash from our Skycam network and it saw emergency crews surrounding the SUV.
Evans said a person was trapped inside the vehicle and that person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries isn’t known at this time.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was also called to the scene to investigate.
WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
