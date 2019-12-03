Cleveland Police find missing dog taken during weekend carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio dog lovers can breathe a sigh of relief!
Franz, the 5-year-old miniature schnauzer that was taken during a weekend carjacking, has been found by Cleveland Police.
The update came via Facebook by the dog’s owner, Mike Reed:
Franz was taken on Saturday at Cleveland Beverage & Deli, after armed thieves robbed Reed and drove away in his car.
Reed told 19 News that police found his car about two hours later, and arrested one of the suspects.
He added that police returned the dog to his home on Monday, but it’s not yet clear where Franz was rescued.
