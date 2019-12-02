Woman, 43, dies after being hit by car in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Lumberton.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Nov. 27 near Page Street and Martin Luther King Drive, according to a news release from Lumberton police.
A 2010 Honda was traveling north on Martin Luther King Drive when a man and woman attempted to cross the roadway. Police said the driver missed the man but hit the woman with the vehicle.
The woman, who police identified as 43-year-old Danielle Lovette Adams, was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.
Police said Monday Adams died from her injuries.
According to the release, no charges have been filed at this time.
If you saw the crash, contact Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
