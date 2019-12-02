With another record-breaking Cyber Monday predicted, experts share online shopping safety tips

It’s recommended to keep your anti-virus software up-to-date. Experts say watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on the web address on your browser, as scammers love to create look-a-like websites. The goal is to get you to type in your login credentials so they can steal your information. If you have an account with an online store, make sure you always use strong passwords and update them regularly. Also, you should never keep your credit card information saved on file. When it comes to using public Wi-Fi to make a purchase online, experts say avoid it if you can.