Trinity United Methodist Church begins reconstruction

Story courtesy of our news partner, My Horry News
One iconic image from Hurricane Florence will live in the memories of Conwayites for decades to come.
That’s the image of Trinity United Methodist Church totally engulfed in enough water for people to paddle kayaks across the front yard and around the building.
“We were absolutely heartbroken when it flooded,” said longtime member Saundra Palmer. “I look at it now and wonder how all that water was there, it was an enormous amount of water.”
But a year has passed and things have changed. By mid-year 2020, TUMC hopes to open back up to its congregation and the community, with its Sherwood Drive campus buildings much more resistant to future flooding.
As for the repairs and reconstruction beginning, Palmer said she heard what the plans were and hopes for the best.
“I just have to trust that they know what they are doing,” she said.
Member Sid Blackwelder said that after the flooding, at first everyone [the congregation] felt really down.
“We’ve been through flooding before…but this last flood was devastating,” Blackwelder said.
He is confident in the work being done on his church.
“You know what though? This is going to be a blessing for our church,” Blackwelder said. “We are going to fix what was damaged, and make it even better than it was before. Trinity will come out of this stronger than ever.”
