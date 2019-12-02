Student Spotlight: Myrtle Beach High senior hopes to become professional athletic trainer

“I definitely think putting in hard work and having that passion really drives you is what makes the difference. I couldn’t be where I’m at without my teachers that are behind me. I’ve taken six of the medical sciences classes that we have here, so I’ve kind of maxed out on my opportunities to sit in a classroom, so that’s why this internship is cool because it gets my foot in the door and D1 experience. So, when I further my education in college or after I know an idea of where I want to go or my path.”