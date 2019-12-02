Student Spotlight: Myrtle Beach High senior hopes to become professional athletic trainer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - She’s a Myrtle Beach High School senior, a four-year goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team, on the honor roll and heavily involved with athletic training.
Mary Quinn Fullwood said her passion is being an athlete and learning about sports science.
“I love helping the athletes and being there for any need. Anything from a band-aid or rehabbing an ACL tear, I love being a part of their recovery and their rehab," stated Fullwood.
A standout moment she’s had with the Seahawks was working with the Seahawks football team.
“I’ve worked football all four years that I’ve been here and I got to work the state championship last year and I was on the team for that game which was awesome. Then I was chosen as one of two students to be an athletic training student aide at the north and south football game," Fullwood said.
But helping to heal high school athletes isn’t the only accomplishment.
“This semester I’ve had the opportunity to do an internship at Coastal Carolina University with the women’s soccer team there so I’ve been athletic training with their team," she said.
Fullwood gave her advice for fellow students who are hoping to take the same athletic training path as her.
“I definitely think putting in hard work and having that passion really drives you is what makes the difference. I couldn’t be where I’m at without my teachers that are behind me. I’ve taken six of the medical sciences classes that we have here, so I’ve kind of maxed out on my opportunities to sit in a classroom, so that’s why this internship is cool because it gets my foot in the door and D1 experience. So, when I further my education in college or after I know an idea of where I want to go or my path.”
Fullwood said she already has an idea of where she wants to go in the future.
“My dream school is Appalachian State, so that’s my number one pick and I want to study exercise science and become an athletic trainer. My ultimate goal is professional, so that would be really cool if I could make it there one day.”
Send an email to abiesk@wmbfnews.com to nominate a student to be featured as a Student Spotlight only on WMBF News.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.