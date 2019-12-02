S.C. high school legend ‘Radio’ back in hospital with abdominal pain

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - The man known as T.L. Hanna High School legend Radio is back in the hospital Monday, according to friends and hospital officials.
James Kennedy, 75, was taken from NHC HealthCare Anderson to the emergency room at AnMed Health over the weekend, former Hanna head coach Harold Jones told WYFF News 4.
Jones is a close friend of Radio, who has been his mentor since his early days at the high school.
Kennedy was complaining of extreme abdominal pain, Jones said.
Hospital officials say Radio is in fair condition. That means his vital signs are stable and within normal limits, according to the definition on the hospital website. It also said the patient is conscious but may be uncomfortable and that health indicators are favorable.
Jones said Kennedy is being treated for pancreatitis, along with ongoing diabetes and kidney issues.
Kennedy has been associated with the Hanna football program for decades after showing up on the field as a teenager in the mid-1960s.
"Radio" has special needs, and at the time could barely speak and had never learned to read or write. He has been an integral and inspiring part of the school ever since.
The last time "Radio" made a public appearance was in October on his 75th birthday. The community held a celebration at the Anderson Chick-Fil-A, where he has been celebrating for the last several years.
Radio was previously hospitalized in August but was released after several days.
Copyright 2019 WCSC/WYFF. All rights reserved.