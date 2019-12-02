Police hunt for attempted murder suspect in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman wanted for attempted murder in Conway is on the loose, according to police.
Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Hemingway Street for a fight. They said the altercation led to the victim suffering from a severe laceration.
Police said Bertha Mae Sims was identified as the suspect in the case, and she is currently wanted by officers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-249-1790 or call 911.
