Police: Elderly man awakes to find 18-year-old in his closet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree burglary after he was reportedly found inside an elderly man’s closet.
Samuel Alberto Gaona was arrested by Horry County police and booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday afternoon.
On Nov. 22, officers responded to a home on Covey Pointe Court in the Murrells Inlet area for a burglary call, an incident report from HCPD states.
The victim, who is 82 years old, said he woke up to find a man standing in his closet, according to the report.
Police said the man, later identified as Gaona, then fled from the house after the victim starting yelling.
About $850 worth of items were found missing from the victim’s home, the report states.
As of Monday morning, Gaona’s bond has not been set.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.