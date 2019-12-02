One killed in crash on Waccamaw Boulevard

(Source: Associated Press)
By WMBF News Staff | December 2, 2019 at 5:05 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 5:55 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a crash early Monday morning in Horry County.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Waccamaw Boulevard.

A 2008 Honda was traveling north on Waccamaw Boulevard when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a ditch culvert, killing the driver, Collins said. He added the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

