One killed in crash on Waccamaw Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a crash early Monday morning in Horry County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Waccamaw Boulevard.
A 2008 Honda was traveling north on Waccamaw Boulevard when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a ditch culvert, killing the driver, Collins said. He added the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the vehicle’s sole occupant.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.
