Man charged with kidnapping as search continues for missing S.C. man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement officials have charged a man with kidnapping as the search continues for a man that was reported missing from Cheraw in June 2019.
Terris Parson was reported missing on June 2, 2019. On June 25, 2019, police and deputies located Parson’s 2010 Buick LeSabre which was hidden behind a vacant house in a rural area of Florence County, SC.
The Cheraw Police Department Detective Division uncovered evidence that placed Parson was at Andre Covington’s home on Chapman Street, just outside the Cheraw City Limits.
On Nov. 26, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office indicated that an arrest warrant was obtained for Covington on the charge of kidnapping, as officials say Covington kidnapped Parson on or about June 2, from the area of Chapman Street in Cheraw.
Deputies say Covington was initially booked on a hindering police charge on June 7 by Cheraw Police Department, but the new kidnapping charge is a result of the continued investigation into Parson’s disappearance.
Officials say the search for Terris Parson has continued since his disappearance and the Investigation on this case is ongoing. There have been multiple locations searched for Parson and officials say they will continue this search until Parson is found.
Anyone who has any information on this case is asked to please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.
