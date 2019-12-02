Georgia man reunited with ‘cross-country cat’ at Ohio truck stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat that managed to slip away while traveling across the country has been reunited with his owner after being found at an Ohio truck stop.
Lollypop Farm, of the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, says Ashes was found in November by a woman moving from the West Coast to Rochester, N.Y.
The woman noticed the emaciated gray cat at a Love’s Travel Stop on a 13-degree day.
“He was trying to not put his feet down on the ground, it was so cold,” said the woman.
Ashes was brought along for the road trip and taken to Lollypop Farm in New York for help from the animal rescue staff.
Veterinarians scanned Ashes’ implanted microchip and located his owner, Matthew, who is from Georgia.
Lollypop Farm says Ashes slipped out of Matthew’s truck in July while parked at the Springfield-area truck stop.
“I had been thinking about Ashes every day,” said Matthew.
Since Ashes’ disappearance, Matthew would rearrange several of his routes so he could return to Ohio in search of his cat.
Matthew arrived to Lollypop Farm to be reunited with his “cross-country cat" less than two weeks after he was found.
“It’s my Christmas miracle,” added Matthew.
Ashes rejoined Matthew in his truck to hit the road again, never missing a stop.
“It’s that microchip. Without it, I wouldn’t have ever gotten him back,” said Matthew. “If you love your pet, you just have to chip them. The women that found him saved his life, but the microchip brought him home.”
