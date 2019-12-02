FIRST ALERT: Colder temperatures, breezy winds to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colder and blustery weather will return as we start the week. The effects of the Sunday cold front will be felt today and through the middle of the week with falling temperatures, especially high temperatures through Wednesday.
As you are waking up this morning, you will notice a mild start. However, temperatures will not climb much today. Highs will reach the low-mid 50s today with mostly clear skies and winds out of the west at 15-25 mph. Those gusty winds will make it feel colder at times today.
The chill in the air will really be felt by the evening hours tonight and into Tuesday morning. As you are waking up tomorrow morning, you will notice the winds to continue with readings in the mid to upper 30s as we start the day on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be cooler than today with readings in the lower 50s.
Our chilly weather pattern looks to continue through most of the week with highs in the mid-upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Our next chance of rain does not arrive until Friday when a weak storm system moves through with the chance of a few showers at times.
