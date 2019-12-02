FIRST ALERT: Cold mornings ahead, frost possible Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures tumble into the 30s tonight but even colder weather arrives this weekend.
Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to quickly fall, down to 37° early Tuesday morning. Some patchy areas of frost can’t be ruled out, especially away from the coast. A few more clouds arrive through the afternoon but the rain chances remain slim. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 50s.
Warmer weather slowly returns through the end of the week with afternoon highs hitting 61° by Friday afternoon. Another cold front arrives late Friday, ushering more cloud cover and the chance of an isolated shower. Most of the area will see very little rain this week.
Temperatures drop again behind the cold front. Afternoon highs on Saturday top out at 49° despite sunny skies. Expect another round of near-freezing temperatures by Sunday morning.
