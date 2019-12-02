Coroner’s office identifies victim in deadly Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County coroner released the name of the man killed during a shooting Saturday night.
Coroner Donnie Grimsley said 41-year-old Montresse Dudely was found shot in a field along Heustess and Carolina Church roads in Judson area. Grimsley said he was located across from a local nightclub.
Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. He said the shooting is still under investigation and not a lot of information is being released at this time.
Arnette said there are no suspects in custody at this time.
