Coroner’s office identifies victim in deadly Dillon County shooting
By WMBF News Staff | December 2, 2019 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 3:36 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County coroner released the name of the man killed during a shooting Saturday night.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley said 41-year-old Montresse Dudely was found shot in a field along Heustess and Carolina Church roads in Judson area. Grimsley said he was located across from a local nightclub.

Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. He said the shooting is still under investigation and not a lot of information is being released at this time.

Arnette said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

