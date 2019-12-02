Affidavit: Two suspects raped woman at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are behind bars after they were accused in a brazen sexual assault at Broadway at the Beach.
Kenneth Simmons, 35, and Sean Swisher, 23, are both charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and public intoxication.
An affidavit states that on Sunday a woman was reported missing to Broadway at the Beach security.
Security officers located the woman outside with two males on top of her and sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit.
Court documents show that during the investigation, both men admitted that they knew she was highly-intoxicated and had also provided her with cocaine.
“The victim reported that she was so intoxicated that she ‘blacked out’ and did not remember what happened. She never consented to sexual activities with anyone,” the affidavit states.
Simmons and Swisher are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
