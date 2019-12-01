Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 17 in Little River, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said the incident happened around 6:05 p.m. on Highway 17 near Baldwin Avenue.
Collins said a 2007 Mazda four-door vehicle was traveling north when it hit the pedestrian in the road.
Officials say the driver was not injured and will not face any charges.
South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
