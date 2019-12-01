Marable leads Coastal Carolina past Texas State 24-21

Coastal Carolina (5-7, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) took a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter when backup quarterback Fred Payton hit Shadell Bell for a 1-yard score. It was Bell’s only catch of the game. Texas State (3-9, 2-6) used just one play to pull even - Tyler Vitt’s 64-yard scoring strike to Mason Hays on first down with 3:07 left in the quarter.