Lumberton police investigating homicide after finding body in front of business

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a homicide incident.
Police say around 2:49 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Tobacco Brothers Minute Shop on Martin Luther King Drive where they found a body.
Officials identified the man as Manal Abdelaziz, 60, of Laurinburg.
Authorities say Abdelaziz worked at the business and had just closed for the night when the incident happened.
Investigators are working on finding out who is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.
