‘It’s just like half of my heart is gone’: Friends remember 21-year-old killed in shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identify the victim in the shooting was 21-year-old Charles Hemingway, friends called him CeeJay and one friend said he should be remembered for his humor.
“It’s just like half of my heart is gone," Hemingway’s close friend Jay Barr said. "That’s half of my heart right there.”
Barr said Hemingway was like a brother to him, they were neighbors for five-years.
“Now I’ve gotta walk outside everyday and across the street and see my dog ain’t even here no more,” Barr said.
Police said the shooting happened around 5 o’clock Friday night on Mayfield Drive right outside of Conway.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell and HCPD officials said the shooting was the result of an altercation.
They also said Hemingway was taken to Conway Medical Center where he later died.
Barr said he and Hemingway were supposed to hangout that night and WMBF News asked him if he knew of anything that could have led to the shooting.
“He didn’t tell me anything, he seemed like the normal person he usually do, ya know asking bro ‘what’s the move today?’ ‘what are we gonna do today?’," Barr said.
Then he said a little later he saw police cars and an ambulance pass by his home.
“And I was wondering they don’t usually be out here like that so I walked around the corner and they told me he was dead,” he said.
This isn’t the first shooting to happen in this neighborhood either.
“Three years ago I lost my father," Neighbor Atilya Smith said. "Somebody shot him and threw him out in the yard.”
Smith also said she grew up with Hemingway, riding the same bus together throughout school.
“He was funny, sweet, a good-hearted person and definitely didn’t deserve that,” she said.
And for the community, she said it’s changed over the years.
“I remember when I was in elementary school and people used to come outside and play around, you didn’t have to worry about no body shooting, fighting, none of that and then today everything’s changed," she said.
And Barr said Hemingway’s birthday was next week.
“He was gonna turn 22,” he said.
He said he plans to get a tattoo in his memory.
As for the future of the community, there’s one thing Smith wants to see happen.
“Put down the guns, stop the gun violence," she said.
Horry County Police are still looking for Aarin Jamal Michael commonly known as “AJ” and ask if you know any information to give them a call.
Michael is approximately 6′4″ and 170 pounds. He is known to have a tear drop tattoo under his right eye as well as multiple other tattoos on his neck and body.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-5350 or 843-248-1520.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.