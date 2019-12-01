FIRST ALERT: Warm, windy and passing showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brief spell of warm, windy and showery weather blows through the area today.
A strong cold front will push into the Carolinas today. Ahead of the front, a surge of much warmer temperatures will boost afternoon readings into the lower 70s.
The front will also bring passing showers and gusty winds. Showers will move into the Pee Dee by the late morning hours and into the Grand Strand by midday. It will not be a steady rain at any point today, but showers will be likely at times from midday through the mid afternoon. A brief heavy downpour or two will be possible, but no widespread, heavy rain is expected.
Winds will be gusty today especially from midday through the afternoon. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be likely at times.
The cold front will push off shore this evening and allow much cooler weather to return to the area as we head back to work and school.
Monday morning temperatures will start out in the lower and middle 40s. Passing clouds and gusty winds will make for a blustery day as afternoon temperatures only climb into the lower and middle 50s.
The cool weather continues through midweek with nighttime temperatures well down into the 30s and daytime readings in the 50s.
The next risk of rain does not arrive until the end of the new work week.
