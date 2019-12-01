FIRST ALERT: Blustery return to work and school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much cooler and blustery weather will return by Monday and stick around through much of the week.
The cold front that brought showers and a few thunderstorms to the region earlier on Sunday will continue to push off shore. Behind the front, much cooler weather will blow into the area for the next few days.
Tonight will see clear skies and a lingering gusty breeze. Temperatures will steadily drop and reach the lower 40s inland and middle 40s along the coast by early Monday morning.
A gusty breeze, chilly temperatures and passing clouds at times will overall make for a blustery day on Monday. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 50s, but the gusty winds will add to the chill through the day.
The chilly weather will continue through most of the week with daytime temperatures each afternoon in the 50s. The coolest weather will be Tuesday when afternoon readings will only reach the lower 50s and overnight temperatures drop well into the 30s.
The next risk of rain does not arrive until Friday when a weak storm system moves through with the chance of a few showers at times.
