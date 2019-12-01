Buttigieg to participate in minimum wage roundtable in N. Charleston Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will return to the Lowcountry Sunday where he will meet with fast-food workers fighting for a higher minimum wage.
Buttigieg will participate in the Fight for $15 Action Fund Round Table discussion at 5 p.m. in North Charleston.
The Fight for $15 Action Fund and South Carolina McDonald’s workers will host the South Carolina Workers Unite: Town Hall on Wages and Inequality. Buttigieg will join fast-food and other workers to take questions from workers on their shared fights for higher wages, union rights and economic and racial justice, according to a news release from his campaign.
Though South Carolina’s minimum wage is currently set at $7.25 per hour, more than 30% of all workers in the U.S. are now covered by a $15 an hour law.
Buttigieg’s campaign says a raise to $15-per-hour would lift up more than 684,000 South Carolina workers, about a third of the state’s workforce.
Buttigieg has expressed support for a $15 minimum wage. His website states he wants to “ensure workers access to the predictable hours, wages and support they deserve.”
Sunday’s round table will be the first of several stops in South Carolina over the next couple of days.
On Monday, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor will visit Bowman Family Vineyards in Round O. That visit is scheduled at 11 a.m. From there, he will travel to Allendale where he will participate in a meet-and-greet event at 2:30 p.m. with the Allendale Democratic Party chair.
Then at 4 p.m., he will visit South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and tour the site of the Orangeburg Massacre.
On Tuesday at noon, he will join a Latino community roundtable in Beaufort County.
