Police searching for man wanted for murder following homicide in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a homicide that happened Friday.
HCPD said the incident happened around 5 p.m. at a home on Mayfield Drive just outside of Conway. Officers were called to the area in reference to a shooting with one victim.
HCPD is looking for Aarin Jamal “AJ” Michael, 26, in connection with the incident. He is wanted for murder.
Authorities say Michael fired a gun at the victim and fled the scene.
Officials said Horry County Fire Rescue took the victim to a hospital where the victim died.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell and HCPD officials said the shooting was the result of an altercation.
Dontell said an autopsy will be conducted this weekend.
Michael is approximately 6′4″ and 170 pounds. He is known to have a tear drop tattoo under his right eye as well as multiple other tattoos on his neck and body.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-5350 or 843-248-1520.
