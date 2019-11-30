Lowcountry man offering a 20K reward to solve son’s murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three years after a Lowcountry man was gunned down in his car, his father is offering a $20,000 reward for help to solve his murder.
Berkeley County sheriff’s investigators say on Nov. 29, 2016, Nicholas Valentine was gunned down in his car at a Goose Creek apartment complex.
His father says Valentine was killed two and a half weeks before his 21st birthday.
“This was the worst day of my life. I live with it every day,” Paul Valentine said Friday.
On the third anniversary of his son’s murder, Valentine took his truck to the scene of the crime.
Valentine brought along a homemade sign offering the huge reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Berkeley County investigators say Nicholas Valentine was shot and killed inside his car outside an apartment on Pineshadow Drive in Goose Creek.
Paul Valentine recalled getting the dreaded phone call.
“We sat there for about an hour before they told us he was in the backseat and that he was dead,” Valentine said.
Investigators say a woman who was in the car with Valentine was wounded. Two men were arrested, but a year later the charges were dismissed.
Prosecutors said the surviving victim gave a conflicting and weak story about who she believed was the shooter.
Since that decision was made, Valentine has vowed to keep his son’s case in the public eye.
“He left behind his parents, a son that he never knew about and a bunch of other people that miss him,” Valentine said.
Valentine also says the community should be concerned that his son's killers are still out there.
"Because there's people that put no value on human life that will do that, but live among them and their families are at risk, their kids," he said.
The distraught dad is digging deep into his pockets to try to get someone to say something, offering the big reward.
“If it takes $20,000 for you to do the right thing and the people that murdered my son pay for it, I’ll pay the $20,000,” Valentine said.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Valentine’s case is still an active investigation.
