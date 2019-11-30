Horry County Police investigating after homicide in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is investigating after a homicide in Conway Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said the victim died at a local hospital after an altercation at a residence in Conway.
Dontell said an autopsy will be conducted this weekend.
Additional details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.
