Gamecocks, No. 3 Tigers battle it out in Palmetto Bowl

Both teams enter Saturday’s game fresh off a bye week. While the Tigers were able to capture a 52-3 win over Wake Forest two weeks ago, South Carolina has lost three of their last four following their 30-6 setback to Texas A&M two weeks ago. If the Gamecocks are going to come away with a win, they’ll have to find a way to put a bunch of points on the board while limiting the Clemson offense. This year, Carolina is averaging just over 24 points per game. However, injuries throughout the year have hampered the Gamecocks and their ability to define themselves on that side of the ball.