FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy Saturday - wet, warm, windy Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will move through the area on Sunday bringing gusty winds, rain at times and brief round of warmer weather.
Today will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies across the area. Despite the clouds, the forecast remains rain-free through the day. Temperatures will remain a bit on the cool side with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 50s inland and middle to upper 50s across the Grand Strand.
As southerly winds gradually increase tonight, temperatures will not be as cool as the last few nights. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and will actually start to slowly climb toward daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will see increasing wind and rain chances through the day as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Ahead of the front, gusty winds will help to deliver much warmer weather to the region with afternoon temperatures on Sunday in the upper 60s to near 70.
A fast moving line of showers ahead of the cold front will move across the area from the late morning through the early to mid afternoon. A few heavy downpours and even a rumble of thunder will be possible but no severe weather is expected.
Winds increase through the day and will gust as high as 30-35 mph from midday into the afternoon and early evening.
Following the cold front, cooler weather settles in for early next week. Daytime temperatures will return to the lower and middle 50s by Monday and Tuesday with overnight temperatures returning to the 30s.
