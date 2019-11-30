FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings breezy winds and rain chances on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will move through the area on Sunday bringing gusty winds, rain at times and a brief pattern of warmer weather for the second half of the weekend.
After a day of cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, winds will begin to shift out of the south overnight, keeping those lows tonight on the milder side. Mostly cloudy skies will also help keep those temperatures tonight in the low-middle 50s for those plans later tonight. Temperatures will be anywhere from 10-20° warmer by the time you wake up on Sunday morning compared to previous mornings.
Southerly winds will increase the temperatures throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Gusty winds will help bring those highs to the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A fast moving line of showers ahead of the cold front will move across the area from the late morning through the early to mid afternoon. A few heavy downpours will be possible with even a rumble of thunder. No severe weather is expected with this front.
Winds increase through the day and will gust as high as 30-35 mph from midday into the afternoon and early evening.
After the cold front moves through, cooler weather will settle in for majority of the new work week. Daytime highs will return to the lower to middle 50s by the start of the week with overnight temperatures in the 30s. Mostly sunny skies and dry weather will return by Monday.
